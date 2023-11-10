Gardaí investigating after four teenagers fall ill at school in Cork

Michael Bolton and Olivia Kelleher

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a group of teenage boys fell ill in a Co Cork school.

At approximately 10am on Wednesday, gardaí received a report that four male teenagers had fallen ill at a school in Fermoy.

The four teenagers were assessed by ambulance crews at the scene and no further immediate medical treatment was needed.

As a result of garda enquiries, a number of searches were conducted at a commercial premises and residences in the Fermoy area on Thursday, where items of potentially evidential value were seized.

Items found in the search included included vapes and e cigarettes.

Some of the items seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for further analysis.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with information that can assist with their investigation to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Cork Education and Training Board (Cork ETB) has confirmed that An Garda Siochána and the emergency services were on site at Coláiste an Chraoibhín in Fermoy on Wednesday in relation to a medical incident.

“The incident was successfully managed and Cork ETB and Coláiste an Chraoibhín would like to thank the gardai and the emergency services for their assistance.”

The Garda Press Office has issued safety advice from the HSE in relation to the health implications of vaping.

They also issued general advice from the Food Safety Authority of Ireland about the dangers of consuming THC edibles