Gardaí issue appeal for information around electric motorbike in murder probe

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information around an electric motorbike as they continue to investigate the murder of a young man in Dublin.

Three men who were arrested as part of the probe remained in custody at Garda stations in Dublin on Tuesday night.

The victim, named locally as Josh Itseli, aged in his early 20s, died in a shooting in the Knocknarea Road in Drimnagh in the early hours of Monday.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, gardaí said a postmortem examination has been completed.

They said the results are not being released for operational purposes.

Gardaí have reissued their appeal for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly interested in information around a black Talaria Sting electric motorbike which is understood to have been used in connection with the incident.

They said the electric motorbike was observed in the vicinity of Dolphin Road, Crumlin Road and Davitt Road on Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have observed a black Talaria Sting electric motorbike in the vicinity of Dolphin Road in recent days,” they said.

“The motorbike has been seized by investigating gardaí, who are also seeking the rightful owner of the vehicle.

“Gardaí are also appealing to any taxi drivers, public service vehicle (PSV) drivers and any motorists who observed pedestrians, or who may have been approached by pedestrians, on Davitt Road in the early hours of Monday morning, 6th May 2024.

“Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí with their investigation is asked to contact Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 666 6600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

The three arrested people – two men in their early 20s and a teenager – were detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

During the course of the investigation, gardaí recovered a firearm, which will be subject to forensic examination.

Technical examinations are now complete, and all roads have been reopened.

A number of cars seized have been taken to a secure Garda storage facility for forensic examination.

On Monday, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee told RTÉ: “The attack in Drimnagh last night was completely unacceptable and is not something we will tolerate on our streets.

“I commend the gardai for responding quickly, resulting in the speedy arrest of suspects. Tackling crime and ensuring safer streets continues to be a top priority for An Garda Siochana and the Government.”

By Cate McCurry, PA

