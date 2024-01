Gardai in Tipperary has recovered a car which was stolen.

On Wednesday, January 3 afternoon, a white Mercedes was stolen from Stereame, Nenagh with Gardaí investigating the theft.

According to Tipperary Live, Gardaí at Nenagh Garda Station revealed the car was recovered.

The car was recovered in Sixmilebridge, county Clare, the following day, Thursday, January 4.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.