Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí seize €300,000 of cannabis after grow houses discovered

Gardaí seize €300,000 of cannabis after grow houses discovered
cannabis, © PA Media
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

More than €300,000 of cannabis has been seized after the discovery of two grow houses in Co Galway.

Two men and a woman were arrested during the planned operation.

As part of Operation Tara, gardaí conducted searches at two residential properties in the New Inn and Creggs areas on Wednesday.

Operation Tara
One of two cannabis grow houses discovered in Co Galway (Garda/PA)
Advertisement

A Garda spokesperson said cannabis grow houses were discovered at both locations, resulting in the seizure of cannabis plants worth €228,000, along with herb worth €75,000.

“Three individuals, two adult males aged in their 40s and 20s, and one adult female in her 50s, were arrested during the operation,” they said.

“All three are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Garda station in Co Galway.

Advertisement

“Investigations are ongoing.”

By Rebecca Black, PA

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Lily Allen says having children ruined her career – why so many women feel the same

 By Beat News
News 2

Man arrested following criminal damage at Dungarvan hotel

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Gardaí ‘told of Kenneally abuse two years before confession’, inquiry told

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement