GoFundMe set up for brave Irish girl (12) who had all four limbs removed

A GoFundMe established to raise vital funds for a brave young girl from Co. Dublin has raised over €35,000 to date.

12-year-old Sophie Lanigan was diagnosed with Strep A in December 2022 after she was rushed to Temple Street Hospital on the advice of her GP.

Initially admitted for a high temperature and breathing difficulties, Sophie's condition quickly deteriorated and was soon being treated for pneumonia where she was placed in ICU on a ventilator.

Later, Sophie's parents learned that their daughter had Sepsis caused by Strep A. With her organs beginning to shut down, the brave primary school student was rushed to Crumlin Children's Hospital where she was put on a stronger ventilator.

After spending two agonising weeks fighting for her life with her parents by her bedside, Sophie began to make improvements on Christmas week when both she and her family were given the devastating news that the amputation of her hands and feet would be necessary in order to make a full recovery.

Sophie spent four more weeks in ICU battling infections, dialysis and several other complications. Finally strong enough to face surgery, Sophie underwent four amputations with the amazing medical team at Crumlin Children's Hospital.

Speaking about the incident, family friend Leanne Byrne said: "Sophie is the most amazing, strong, determined girl and she battled through again. She is our hero and we are all so unbelievably proud.

"She's caring, courageous and beautiful [who] has suffered a life-altering event.

Leanne continued: "We started this fundraiser because not only would we like to help our hero Sophie, but we would like to help her incredibly strong, brave parents and brother through an extremely difficult time too."

At the time of writing €35,947 has been raised out of a total of €40,000. You can donate here.

All funds will go towards Sophie's family to make the necessary changes to their home as well as prosthetics and other adaptive equipment.