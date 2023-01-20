Google to cut 12,000 jobs in latest blow to tech sector

Google jobs effected as parent company, Alphabet, announces plans to axe 12,000 jobs, or 6%, of their workforce.

In an email to employees, the company's chief executive, Sundar Pichai, says he takes full responsibility for the decisions that led to the situation.

He says over the past two years the company hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today.

The roles being eliminated result from a rigorous review of the company.

Google employs around 5,000 people in Ireland.

Tech Job Losses

Google job cuts follows news earlier this week of a similar move in Microsoft.

On Wednesday, they announced plans to cut 10,000 staff worldwide due to 'changing customer priorities'.