GP's registration cancelled over distributing sexually explicit images of children

A GP who received a one-year suspended sentence for possessing and distributing child pornography has had his registration cancelled by the High Court.

Last year, Dublin doctor Ronan Keogan pleaded guilty before the Circuit Criminal Court to one count of knowingly distributing child pornography at an unknown location within the State on March 26th, 2017.

He also pleaded guilty to one count of possessing three child pornography images at an address in Templeogue, Dublin, on May 15th, 2017.

Dr Keogan of College Square, Terenure, Dublin was sentenced to a one-year suspended sentence in May 2023.

Advertisement

The charges related to a text conversation between Keogan and a woman, and to three photographs of two underage girls which appear to have been taken by the girls themselves.

On Monday, the president of the High Court Mr Justice David Barniville confirmed the decision of the Medical Council to cancel the registration of the GP from College Square, Terenure.

Mr Justice Barniville said he was satisfied that the Medical Council's decision to cancel the doctors’ registration was reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and he said he had no hesitation in confirming the order.

Ronan Kennedy SC for the Medical Council told the High Court that the doctor had initially denied the allegations but later pleaded guilty to two counts.

Advertisement

He said the Medical Council towards the end of last year decided that the appropriate sanction was the cancellation of the doctor’s registration, and it had considered issues of public safety and the integrity of the regulatory process.

Counsel said it was also noted the GP had shown very little insight into the matter or shown remorse or understanding in relation to the wrongdoing.

The Medical Council, in 2017 had previously brought the matter before the High Court and Dr Keogan had given undertakings to treat only adults and the matter was adjourned on several occasions.

When he was first charged in the District Court, an anonymity order was granted but when he appeared before the Circuit Court, that order was lifted following queries from media organisations.

Advertisement

The Medical Council later re-entered the 2017 suspension application before the High Court, and he was suspended two years ago pending an inquiry by the Fitness to Practise Committee.

By High Court reporters

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.