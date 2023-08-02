Guard of honour held for Debs crash victims

A guard of honour has been held in Clones for 17-year-old Kiea McCann, one of two teenagers who died in a car crash while travelling to a Debs in Co Monaghan.

Ms McCann and Dalava Mohammed (16) died after the car they were travelling in left the N54 and crashed into a tree on the side of the road, just outside Clones.

On Tuesday night, as Kiea’s remains were removed from a funeral home in Monaghan town and brought to Clones, hundreds of people from the local community stood on Monaghan Street and at the town square, The Diamond, as a mark of support for the family.

Kiea McCann (17) and Dalava Mohammed (16)

A cortege of motorbikes and cars followed the hearse carrying the white coffin as it moved slowly through the town, stopping briefly outside a home where it is understood relatives of Dalava live.

Some of those in the crowd wept and consoled each other as the hearse passed by.

People await the hearse carrying the remains of Kiea McCann as they are brought to the family home in Clones, Co Monaghan (Liam McBurney/PA)

The families of the victims are said to be “hugely devastated” and suffering from shock in the aftermath of the fatal crash, in which the three other occupants of the car were injured.

An 18-year-old woman is in a critical but stable condition at Cavan General Hospital, while a 60-year-old man remains in a critical condition in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

An 18-year-old man also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road at Legnakelly was closed in the 24 hours after the crash, but reopened on Tuesday evening following a forensic examination of the scene.

Road closure signs on the N54 outside Clones, Co Monaghan (Claudia Savage/PA)

Speaking at Clones Garda station on Tuesday, Superintendent Patrick O’Connell said that the victims’ family members attended the scene on Monday night.

“(They are) suffering from shock and trauma. They were at the scene last night, so they’re trying to deal with the whole aftermath of that and we’re there to try and support them.

“We have family liaison officers appointed and we will continue over the days and weeks coming to continue to do that,” he said, asking that the families’ privacy be respected.

Mr O’Connell said that gardaí and the families of the victims are “eternally grateful” to members of the public who stopped to offer their help at the scene of the crash.

He also thanked the “brilliant” first responders who attended the “harrowing scene” on Monday night.

“This was a particularly traumatic incident for everyone involved and I wish to acknowledge and thank all of the first responders who worked closely together – particularly members of An Garda Síochána, members of the ambulance and fire service, the hospital staff, and indeed members of the public who stopped to render assistance,” he said.

Principal of Largy College Sharon Magennis expressed her “deepest sympathies” to the families and friends of Dalava Mohammed and Kiea McCann.

She also expressed her gratitude to the first responders and gardaí who responded to the incident and said their priority would now be on “the wellbeing and welfare of the students, parents and staff at this difficult time”.

Ms Magennis said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness and grief that we have learned about the devastating accident that resulted in the untimely and tragic loss of two cherished members of our school community.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have tragically lost loved ones.

“The other individuals involved in the accident also remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys visited Largy College on Tuesday (Claudia Savage/PA)

She added: “We are grateful to the public for their deeply felt expression of support and ask that we be given the time and space to concentrate on supporting those in the school community who are most in need.”

Visiting Largy College on Tuesday, Minister for Social Protection and local TD Heather Humphreys said that there was “a cloud over the town of Cones” and said that people feel “upset” and “numb” in the wake of the tragedy.

Horrendous, heart-wrenching news coming from Clones this evening.

A moment of joy and celebration for these young people has turned into a lifetime of devastation for those who loved them.

“It is every parent’s worst nightmare because nobody expects to get that phone call,” she said.

“One of the parents was on the football field last night and she got the call to go.

“It’s just the shock and to think that this could happen to any child. And I know that many parents across the country are thinking all our children going to Debs, they start off a night full of fun and joy and then it ends up in tragedy.”

Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan, Matt Carthy, told the PA news agency that it was “one of those moments where time stops still”.

“The local community here, as they do, rallied immediately offering support for the families, in the immediate instance to the young people who were attending the Debs,” he said.

Superintendent O’Connell said a senior investigating officer had been appointed and a case conference had been held at Monaghan Garda Station, but could not give details of the focus of the Garda investigation.

“We are appealing for information and our primary concern at the moment is to support the families of those affected. But our investigation will progress at pace,” he said.

Gardaí are appealing to people who witnessed or have footage of the incident, which took place on a stretch of the N54 between Clones and Smithborough on Monday between 6.15pm and 7pm to come forward.

Claudia Savage and Grainne Ni Aodha, PA

