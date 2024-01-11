Half price for public transport extended to 24 and 25 year olds with young adult leap card

The public transport fare discounts have been extended to 24 and 25-year-olds with a young adult leap card.

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan announced that young adults from ages 18 to 25 adults will now pay 50% of fares on public transport.

In a statement released by the Minister, it was revealed that those aged between 18 and 25 years and full-time third levels students aged 16 and above, can travel at half price.

This includes travels on all PSO and participating commercial bus operator services.

Part of the statement reads: "These additional discounts come alongside a 20% fare reduction for all who choose to travel by public transport alongside significant investment in new public transport developments through projects like BusConnects and expansions to the DART system.

"Sustainable transport options are being improved through rural communities with 62 new and enhanced bus services launched in 2023 – more than one a week.

"These exciting developments will help to further support those who choose a shift away from car use and help to reduce Ireland’s transport emissions."

In 2021, Minister Ryan announced a 50% discount for all young people aged between 19 and 23 who travelled by public transport as part of Budget 2022.

The new low fares apply to all subsidised public transport journeys on Dublin Bus, Iarnród Éireann, Bus Éireann, Luas, Go-Ahead, TFI Local Link, and on participating commercial bus services.

