Here are the countries that do not celebrate Jan 1st as New Year Day

While most of the world will be celebrating Jan 1st as the first day of the year, some other countries have their own 'first day of the year'.

Most countries follow the Gregorian calendar; there are 365 days in a year with 12 months and 1st January is the first day of the year.

However, depending on which part of the world you are, celebrating the New Year does not follow the Gregorian calendar.

Many cultures in the East and Most parts of Asia do not celebrate January 1st as the New Year.

Countries like Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand have a festival called Songkran which celebrates New Year using astrology.

Here are the countries that do not celebrate January 1st as the New Year;

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia calculates its New Year day based on the Islamic calendar.

The first day of the Islamic year is observed by most Muslims on the first day of the month of Muharram.

The Islamic New Year begins with the sighting of the new moon at sunset, according to Ritiriwaz.

Iran

Although a predominantly Islamic country, Iran does not celebrate the New Year like Saudi Arabia.

Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year festival based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar.

It is celebrated around 21 March on the Gregorian calendar which Ireland uses.

According to Al Jazeera, Nowruz is celebrated in countries with 'Persian cultural influence, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Turkey, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.'

China

For China, the New Year us usually in January or February however the date changes typically between January 21st and February 20th.

The New Year is calculated based on the lunisolar Chinese calendar. The first day of Chinese New Year begins on the new moon that appears between 21 January and 20 February

India

Due to its numerous rich cultures New Year's Day is celebrated on different days in the different regions of India.

Lunar and Solar calendars are used in different regions of the country and as such the New Year falls on different dates.

The Government however still recognizes Jan 1st as New Year day for official purposes.

Vietnam

February 10, 2024 will be celebrated as New Year Day in Vietnam in a festival called Te't.

The Vietnamese Lunisolar calendar is used the calculate the New Year.

It is based on the Chinese calendar which calculates the motions of the Earth around the sun and of the moon around the Earth.

Bangladesh

The national calendar of Bangladesh starts with the New Year festival which falls on 14th of April.

The festival of Pohela Boishakh is celebrated in the country and many parts of India which has Bengal culture and heritage.

South and North Korea

Traditional Koreans still use the Lunisolar calendar and thus celebrate the New Year in January or February on the second new moon after the winter solstice.

In situations where there is an intercalary eleventh or twelfth month in the lead-up to the New Year, the celebration falls on the third new moon after the solstice.

The Korean New Year is a three-day family holiday and it is still practiced in the countries. The celebration is called Seollal.

