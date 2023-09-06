High temperature warning issued by Met Éireann

Met Éireann has issued a high-temperature warning for the entire country.

The warning is valid from 8 am tomorrow, Thursday until 8 am Saturday, September 9th.

Met Éireann has said potential impacts of the warning include heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, and warning of the risk of water-related incidents.

⚠️A High Temperature warning has been issued for Ireland ⚠️



Potential impacts:



🥵 Heat stress

🛏️ Uncomfortable sleeping conditions

🌊 Risk of water related incidents



Valid: 08:00 Thursday 07/09/2023 - 08:00 Saturday 09/09



More here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 6, 2023

Forecasts in the South East are set to remain high over the coming days, with Thursday's temperatures set to hit highs of 27 degrees. However, there is a slight chance of thundery downpours with the forecaster warning of potential spot flooding.

Less than a week into September, Met Éireann has said four of its primary weather stations have broken their September records already.

One of the stations is in the South East, with Oak Park in Carlow breaking its September record. The others are located in Ballyhaise, County Cavan, and Belmullet and Newport in County Mayo.

