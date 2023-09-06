Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

High temperature warning issued by Met Éireann

High temperature warning issued by Met Éireann
22/06/2023Members of the publicenjoying the good weather in Merrion Square, Dublin.Photo: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Met Éireann has issued a high-temperature warning for the entire country.

The warning is valid from 8 am tomorrow, Thursday until 8 am Saturday, September 9th.

Met Éireann has said potential impacts of the warning include heat stress, uncomfortable sleeping conditions, and warning of the risk of water-related incidents.

Advertisement

Forecasts in the South East are set to remain high over the coming days, with Thursday's temperatures set to hit highs of 27 degrees. However, there is a slight chance of thundery downpours with the forecaster warning of potential spot flooding.

Less than a week into September, Met Éireann has said four of its primary weather stations have broken their September records already.

Advertisement

One of the stations is in the South East, with Oak Park in Carlow breaking its September record. The others are located in Ballyhaise, County Cavan, and Belmullet and Newport in County Mayo.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Beat 1

Meet THE BEAST!

 By Claire Rowe
Carlow News 2

One man dead following Carlow crash

 By Jayde Maher
News 3

Tipperary's Séamus Callanan announces retirement from inter-county hurling

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement