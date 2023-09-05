Summer's highest temperature recorded in Carlow

Summer 2023 was the fifth warmest on record and the eighth wettest.

Met Éireann has released an analysis of the past three months.

Throughout June, July and August, Met Eireann says there were above-average temperatures apart from in the northwest of the country.

The season's high was at Oak Park in Carlow on June 13th when the air temperature was recorded at 28.8 degrees.

The lowest temperature was 10 days earlier at Mount Dillon in Roscommon when overnight lows of 2.1 degrees were measured.

Summer 2023: According to provisional data it was the 5th warmest summer on record (since 1900) and 8th wettest summer (since 1941). The 4 warmest summers were 1995, 1976, 2006 and 2018.

More here 👉 https://t.co/ahJNCeKQ9Q pic.twitter.com/72CQgAkc03 — Climate Services @ Met Éireann (@METclimate) September 5, 2023

There has been a lot of talk recently about the volumes of rain seen in Ireland this summer.

All measurements show it was wetter than average - but only the eighth wettest ever recorded.

There were 75 days of rain recorded in Mayo and Sligo - however, there was also a partial drought between May and June.

Despite this, 17 weather stations recorded over 200 per cent of the average monthly rainfall for July.

How was August looking?

With a mix of rain and shine over the few months previous, August proved to be quite a stormy month.

With two named storms taking place, August brought heavy rain, strong winds, and flash flooding.

Those of us in the South East saw many trees fall down and coastal floods because of Storm Antoni and Storm Betty.

Betty proved to be a bit more of a windy storm with the South worst affected by them.

August 2023: Mild and changeable with two named storms. Storm Antoni brought flash flooding to the East and strong gales to the South. Storm Betty downed numerous trees in the East with some coastal flooding and brought 74 mm of rain in 1 day to Valentia👉 https://t.co/ahJNCeKQ9Q pic.twitter.com/AvgDqMRCms — Climate Services @ Met Éireann (@METclimate) September 4, 2023

Let's just all hope for an easy Winter and a better Summer next year!

