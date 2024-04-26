Play Button
Man killed in Carlow motorcycle collision named locally

An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
Jayde Maher
The man who died in a motorcycle collision in Carlow has been named locally as Tom Connors.

Beat News understands that he is from Bunclody in Wexford.

Tom, who was aged in his 30s, had been travelling on a motorbike in Sandbrook, Carlow when he was hit by a car.

The incident happened before 11 pm, on a local road between Rathoe and Ballon.

According to the Irish Independent, it's understood Mr Connors was serving a three-year prison sentence and had fled open prison days ago. 

The car involved in the crash was found burnt out at the location, and the occupants of the car failed the remain at the scene.

Gardaí say all circumstances of this incident are being investigated.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established in Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or those who have camera footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

