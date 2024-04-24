Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Carlow News

Fire services battle another blaze in Carlow

Fire services battle another blaze in Carlow
Credit: Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Once again, fire services have had to battle a blaze in the mountains in Co. Carlow.

Yesterday, three fires were spotted in the Balcksatirs Mountains in the space of an hour.

Gardaí say they do not know if the fires are being set deliberately and are not currently investigating them.

Advertisement

The fires yesterday were the third day in a row that fire services had to battle blazes.

On Monday night, Bagnalstown Fire Service attended a blaze on Mount Leinster.

Large volumes of smoke could be seen in the Rathanna and Ballymurphy areas.

On Sunday night that happened near the Nine Stones car park on Mount Leinster.

Advertisement

Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people that destruction of vegetation between March and August is prohibited under the Wildlife Act.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Beat 1

Apply HERE for Beat's Radio Diaries!

 By Claire Rowe
Entertainment 2

Megan Thee Stallion sued by former cameraman

 By Beat News
News 3

Jeffrey Donaldson to be charged with sexual offences

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Carlow News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement