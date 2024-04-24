Fire services battle another blaze in Carlow

Once again, fire services have had to battle a blaze in the mountains in Co. Carlow.

Yesterday, three fires were spotted in the Balcksatirs Mountains in the space of an hour.

Gardaí say they do not know if the fires are being set deliberately and are not currently investigating them.

The fires yesterday were the third day in a row that fire services had to battle blazes.

On Monday night, Bagnalstown Fire Service attended a blaze on Mount Leinster.

Large volumes of smoke could be seen in the Rathanna and Ballymurphy areas.

On Sunday night that happened near the Nine Stones car park on Mount Leinster.

Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service is reminding people that destruction of vegetation between March and August is prohibited under the Wildlife Act.

