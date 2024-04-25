Motorcyclist killed in Carlow crash

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Carlow.

The man, in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened before 11 pm, on a local road between Rathoe and Ballon at Sandbook. The road remains closed this morning.

The car involved in the crash was found burnt out at the location, and the occupants of the car failed the remain at the scene.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene, which is preserved for a full forensic and technical exam.

Gardaí say all circumstances of this incident are being investigated.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established in Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, or those who have camera footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information regarding the collision is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620.

