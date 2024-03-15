Play Button
House of Guinness: New Netflix drama will tell story of famous family dynasty

Guinness Storehouse
Beat News
A new drama about the Guinness family is coming to Netflix.

House of Guinness will focus on the consequences of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the success of the Guinness brewery.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the series will look at the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the growing juggernaut that is Guinness.

Steven Knight, the writer and creator of the show, said the Guinness dynasty was known all over the world.

"I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see," he said.

Anne Mensah, vice-president of content at Netflix UK, said House of Guinness "has all the power of Peaky Blinders but the scale and the sweep of a true family saga."

House of Guinness is one of a selection of new shows with Irish links coming to the streaming platform over the next two years.

An adaptation of Marian Keyes' novel Grown Ups is also set to hit the small screen, while Jamie Dornan will appear in a new crime series called The Undertow.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

