Ian Bailey dies of suspected heart attack aged 66

Ian Bailey dies of suspected heart attack aged 66
Aoife kearns
Aoife kearns
Ian Bailey, who became the prime suspect for the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier, has died in west Co Cork.

Mr Bailey (66) collapsed on Sunday afternoon in Bantry, according to The Irish Times.

The former journalist, originally from England, is suspected to have had a heart attack.

Paramedics performed CPR on Mr Bailey for more than 20 minutes without success. It is understood that he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the morgue at Bantry General Hospital.

He was twice arrested and questioned by gardaí about the murder of Ms Toscan du Plantier but had repeatedly denied any involvement in the killing of the French film producer.

Ms Toscan du Plantier’s badly battered body was found outside her holiday home near Toormore in west Co Cork on the morning of December 23rd, 1996.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

