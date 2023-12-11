Ireland spending €1.88m daily on accommodation for asylum seekers

The Irish Government is spending a reported €1.88m per day in 'accommodating International Protection (IP) applicants in centres across the country to date this year.'

According to the Irish Mirror, the Minister for Integration, Roderic O’Gorman TD (Green) confirmed that the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) has spent €617m for the year to November 24th on accommodation services.

This figure will mean the government is current spending €1.88m daily for accommodation of asylum seekers.

The Irish Mirror reports that this is 'a bonanza for private accommodation providers across the country.'

The government spent €356m on accommodation services for the 12 months of 2022 and the figures for 2023 is a 73% increase

At the end of June this year, the government had spent €301.8m but that figure has now increased to €617m.

The average daily spend for 2022 was €975,342 while the cost of housing an IP applicant was €18,568 as confirmed Minister O'Gorman in a written Dail reply to Clare TD, Michael McNamara (Ind), the Sunday World reports.

The minster also confirmed that the number of IP applicants currently for 2023 was 26,000 compared to 19,202 IP applicants at the end of last year.

According to the Sunday World, 'the 26,000 is in addition to the 74,000 Ukrainians who have sought accommodation from the State.'

The Irish Mirror also reports that the different companies housing IP applicants have been reporting record breaking profits since 2022.

According to the Journal.ie, the Irish state is currently providing accommodation for 100,000 people seeking refuge.

