Ireland to be hotter than Barcelona this week

Parts of Ireland will be as hot as - if not hotter - than Barcelona this week with temperatures set to reach 18 degrees.

Met Éireann has said that the start of May will be warmer from today up until the weekend.

There is some slight uncertainty around tomorrow's weather but lots of dry weather and sun are expected across the Bank Holiday weekend.

Unfortunately, as it gets hotter it will get wetter.

Heavy rain and spot flooding are likely in parts of the country but particularly in the South East.

The North will see the highest temperatures with them reaching 18 degrees.

Met Éireann says there will be "warmer than average temperatures with drier than average rainfall across the country" from next week.

In terms of today, there's a mixed bag of weather with heavy scattered showers and sunny spells.

A good deal of dry weather today with good sunny spells & scattered showers, some possibly heavy in the west & southwest🌤️🌦️ During the evening, cloud will build from the east☁️ Highs of 12 to 16 degrees in mostly light to moderate southeasterly winds🌡️🍃 pic.twitter.com/YZd4NZlPv3 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 1, 2024

Tonight will be breezy but quite mild with highest temperatures of six to eight degrees.

