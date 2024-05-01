Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Ireland to be hotter than Barcelona this week

Ireland to be hotter than Barcelona this week
Jayde Maher
Jayde Maher
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Parts of Ireland will be as hot as - if not hotter - than Barcelona this week with temperatures set to reach 18 degrees.

Met Éireann has said that the start of May will be warmer from today up until the weekend.

There is some slight uncertainty around tomorrow's weather but lots of dry weather and sun are expected across the Bank Holiday weekend.

Unfortunately, as it gets hotter it will get wetter.

Advertisement

Heavy rain and spot flooding are likely in parts of the country but particularly in the South East.

The North will see the highest temperatures with them reaching 18 degrees.

Met Éireann says there will be "warmer than average temperatures with drier than average rainfall across the country" from next week.

In terms of today, there's a mixed bag of weather with heavy scattered showers and sunny spells.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tonight will be breezy but quite mild with highest temperatures of six to eight degrees.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Two South East hotels make Tripadvisor 'Best of the Best' 2024

 By Rachael Dunphy
Sport 2

Man United interim chief executive and CFO to leave

 By Beat News
News 3

Enoch Burke says fellow prisoners respect him

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement