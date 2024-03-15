Play Button
Ireland's relationship with US ‘stronger and deeper than ever’, says Varadkar ahead of Biden meeting

Taoiseach visit to the US, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
The relationship between Ireland and the US could not be stronger, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

On the eve of a bilateral meeting with US president Joe Biden, Mr Varadkar attended an event hosted at the Irish ambassador’s residence in Washington DC.

Speaking at the event, Mr Varadkar said: “A hundred years of official diplomatic relations have woven a relationship that is stronger and deeper than ever.”

In his remarks, he also celebrated the countries’ long-standing, two-way trade relations, emphasising that he was “proud” Ireland was one of the top 10 investors in the US.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Mr Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett arrive for a St Patrick’s Day Reception hosted by the Irish Embassy at the official residence of the Irish Ambassador, Geraldine Byrne Nason, in Washington DC (Niall Carson/PA)

On Friday, Mr Varadkar will meet US vice president Kamala Harris before a bilateral meeting with Mr Biden at the White House.

He will also meet the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, at Capitol Hill.

On Sunday, The Taoiseach will also gift Mr Biden a bowl of shamrock as part of an annual tradition to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Varadkar started the trip on Monday and since then has spoken several times about how he will use the special platform of the St Patrick’s Day visit to press Mr Biden to back a ceasefire in Gaza, while also thanking the US for its leadership in support for Ukraine.

He said that the highlight of his trip so far was seeing Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly jointly address the Ireland Funds gala in Boston.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA in Washington DC

