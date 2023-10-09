Irish celebrity pleads not guilty to engaging in sexual acts with underage girl

An Irish celebrity has pleaded not guilty to engaging in sexual acts with an underage girl.

The man in his 40s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is to face trial over three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 at locations in Dublin on dates between August 2010 and December 2010.

He denies all the charges against him.

The man appeared in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday where a jury was selected.

Judge Patricia Ryan directed the jury members not to speak about the case outside of the jury room in case they are overheard.

She also told them not to engage in any investigations of their own as they must decide the case on the basis of the evidence they hear during the trial. She added that these are usual warnings given to all juries.

Jurors were also told that the trial will formally start on Tuesday and that it is expected to last four to five days.

By Eimear Dodd

