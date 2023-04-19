Noel Hanna, a mountaineer from County Down, has tragically died on Mount Annapurna in Nepal, the world's 10th-highest peak.

The 56-year-old is one of Ireland's most successful mountaineers, having scaled Mount Everest ten times.

Sky News reports that Hanna died on Monday on his way back from Annapurna's 8,091m summit.

An official of the Department of Tourism, Yubaraj Khatiwada, confirmed that the circumstances of his death were unclear.

An Indian climber, Baljeet Kaur, had fallen into a crevasse on the lower reaches of Annapurna on Monday but has since been found alive.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson reacted to the popular climber's death: "Devastating news concerning Noel Hanna.

"I had the privilege of meeting Noel and hearing about his mountain climbing exploits, including his conquest of Everest.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fellow mountaineers at this sad time."

The Down native was a highly-respected mountaineer and became the first person from the island of Ireland to reach the summit of K2 during the winter season.

Earlier this year, he attempted to become the first Irish person to scale the second-highest mountain in the world, K2, but was unable to do so due to severe weather.

Annapurna Peak is located in west Nepal and is considered extremely dangerous because of the risk of frequent avalanches.

According to hiking officials, 365 people have climbed Annapurna, with more than 72 dying on the mountain.