News

Irish girl,8, believed killed by Hamas, now thought to be alive in Gaza

Smoke rises over Gaza City during Israeli air strike. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
Emily Hand, an eight-year-old girl born to an Irish father and initially reported to have been killed on Octber 7th during the Hamas attack could still be alive.

Emily, who is from from Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel, is believed to be alive and among those held hostage in Gaza.

According the Irish Times, Emily’s father Tom Hand is Irish and was born in Dún Laoghaire. He was informed by Israeli authorities last week, that his daughter could still be alive.

On October 31st, Emily's family was informed that it was highly likely that Emily had actually been abducted.

Natalie, Emily’s sister, said the Irish authorities have promised to do whatever they can to help.

Natty Virado (28) the boyfriend of Natalie, Tom Hand’s daughter, told the The Irish Times on Sunday that the family were informed that there is a 'high chance' the eight year old was alive.

Virado confirmed this message was related via Israeli Intelligence to the family five days ago.

Emily is believed to be held in captivity in Gaza, along with her friend from Be’eri where she was staying at a sleepover, and the friend’s mother.

In a Facebook post three days ago, Tom Hand said that Narkis, the mother of his two older children had been “definitely murdered” by Hamas.

Tom said the reported death of Emily was an 'identity mistake'.

