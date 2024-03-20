Irish man (30s) found dead while holidaying in Spain

An Irish man has died Spain.

The body of the man in his 30s was discovered in the Puerto Rico Beach resort in Gran Canaria on Monday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it's aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

It's understood the man was on holiday, and Spanish Police say the results of an autopsy will determine the course of their investigation.

We'll have more on this as the details develop..

