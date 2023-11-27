Irish tourist dies in Spain after falling off a bridge into a river

An Irish tourist has died after plunging into a river from a bridge in southern Spain.

The 58-year-old’s body was pulled out of the water by firefighters who responded along with police to emergency calls from witnesses.

The unnamed man, who was staying at a nearby hotel, ended up in the Guadalquivir River in Seville after plunging from Isabel II Bridge, better known as Triana Bridge, a metal arch bridge which connects the city’s Triana neighbourhood with the city centre.

An investigation is ongoing, but police sources confirmed they are not treating the Irishman’s death, which occurred late on Saturday night, as suspicious.

Witnesses have told investigators they saw him crossing the bridge alone before he suddenly scaled a railing and jumped into the water below, near a chapel and square at one end of the bridge.

Efforts to revive him after his body was pulled out of the water were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local reports say his family has been informed following the intervention of consular officials. It was not immediately clear if his loved ones were with him in Seville.

Saturday night's tragedy occurred shortly before another man died after plunging from the same bridge in a case which police have said is unrelated.

He has been described locally as a man in his fifties from Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The second incident occurred around 2 am on Sunday. He was with friends at the time.

An investigating judge has launched separate routine probes into both men's deaths.

Police are not expected to name either tourist.

By Gerard Couzens

