Irishman arrested in Spain after allegedly threatening tourists with knife

Police in Majorca have arrested an Irish holidaymaker who threatened other tourists at his hotel with a knife following a “row about politics”.

Officers are said to have forced their way into his room and pepper-sprayed him after he resisted their attempts to detain him after being told by receptionists he was “out of control”.

The unnamed holidaymaker has been described as “well-built and around 6.5ft tall”.

The alarm was raised around 1 a.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the municipality of Andratx in the western part of Majorca.

It was not immediately clear whether the arrested man had already appeared in court.

Local reports said several people threw objects at police as they took the suspect to the patrol car in handcuffs.

By Gerard Couzens

