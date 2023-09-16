Irishman arrested in Spain after allegedly threatening tourists with knife

TOPSHOT - Spanish policemen stand guard on the Rambla boulevard on August 18, 2017 a day after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 100 on the Rambla in Barcelona. Drivers have ploughed on August 17, 2017 into pedestrians in two quick-succession, separate attacks in Barcelona and another popular Spanish seaside city, leaving 13 people dead and injuring more than 100 others. In the first incident, which was claimed by the Islamic State group, a white van sped into a street packed full of tourists in central Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, knocking people out of the way and killing 13 in a scene of chaos and horror. Some eight hours later in Cambrils, a city 120 kilometres south of Barcelona, an Audi A3 car rammed into pedestrians, injuring six civilians -- one of them critical -- and a police officer, authorities said. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)
Police in Majorca have arrested an Irish holidaymaker who threatened other tourists at his hotel with a knife following a “row about politics”.
Officers are said to have forced their way into his room and pepper-sprayed him after he resisted their attempts to detain him after being told by receptionists he was “out of control”.
The unnamed holidaymaker has been described as “well-built and around 6.5ft tall”.
The alarm was raised around 1 a.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the municipality of Andratx in the western part of Majorca.
It was not immediately clear whether the arrested man had already appeared in court.
Local reports said several people threw objects at police as they took the suspect to the patrol car in handcuffs.
By Gerard Couzens
