Spain bans smoking on popular tourist beach

If you love kicking back with a cold beverage and cigarette while away, it may cost you.

A Spanish urban authority has announced a smoking ban on another popular beach.

Earlier in the year local governments in the Balearic islands introduced smoking bans on 28 beaches across Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza.

San Antonio city council in Ibiza has now followed suit and introduced a smoking ban on Caló des Moro.

While each local council is responsible for supervising these "smoke free beaches" and enforcing punishment for offenders, LadBible reports fines for smoking on these beaches can be as high as €2,000.

The initiative has been introduced to combat both the environmental and health risks associated with smoking. According to the Guardian, on beaches where smoking is allowed, cigarette butts continue to rank as the most found waste product and the one with the most significant impact."

Among the list of beaches with smoke free zones are:

Sant Joan, Majorica

Sa Platgeta, Majorca

Santa Ponsa, Majorca

Cala Estáncia, Majorca

Cala Sant Vicenç, Majorca

Binissafúller, Menorca

Platja Gran, Menorca

Playa de Santa Eulalia del Río, Ibiza

Playa de Talamanca, Ibiza

Caló des Moró, Ibiza

According to Ladbible, if the smoking ban goes well in San Antonio, the council will consider introducing it at other beaches in the town. According to the news outlet, a spokesperson for the Spanish Ministry of Health and Consumption said: The objective of the campaign is to create a network of healthy beaches, understanding the Balearic coast as a playful space for the enjoyment of outdoor activities that enriches the health of the people who come, promoting smoke-free spaces."