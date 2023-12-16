James Furlong, father of rugby star Tadhg, was ‘larger than life character’, funeral hears

“Larger than life character” James Furlong, the father of international rugby star Tadhg, was laid to rest close to his home following his funeral mass.

Hundreds of mourners started to gather about an hour prior to his funeral at St James’ Church in Horeswood, Co Wexford on Saturday.

The church bell rang out as his cortège arrived surrounded by his family, friends and former rugby team players of New Ross Rugby Club.

A large guard of honour was provided by his much-loved New Ross Rugby Club where he played, coached, and where his son Tadhg began his fledgling rugby career, as Mr. Furlong was brought to and from the church.

A photograph of a smiling and happy Mr. Furlong, who was nicknamed ‘The Butcher’ and ‘Suzie’, wearing his blue Leinster rugby jacket sat upon his oak coffin.

Mr Furlong died on Tuesday at 8.20 pm in St Vincent’s University Hospital, just a year after his cancer diagnosis.

Since Mr Furlong’s passing four days ago, thousands of mourners paid their respects at the family home in Ballyvelig.

Family

His wife, Margaret, was supported by her sons Eoin and Tadhg, her daughter-in-law Áine, her husband’s sister Ann, Eoin’s partner Laura, aunts Kitty (Joy) and Marie, brothers-in-law Danny, James, and Tim, sister-in-law Mary along with many cousins and friends.

Mr Furlong’s two sons spoke about what the proud Wexford man meant to them, their mother Margaret, the wider family, and large circle of friends.

The Wexford man last saw his son Tadhg play, in person, at the Rugby World Cup in September when Ireland beat South Africa at Stade de France in Paris.

Tadhg put mourners at ease when he began by welcoming them to the church with his well-known welcome “How are ya now?”

Mr Furlong’s emotional son continued: “My father was a staunch Campile and Irish man. My auld fella moved here when he was 8 years old and began his working life at the age of 13.”

Advertisement

The rugby prop explained that his father trained to become a butcher in Campile Co-op and that is where “his early persona of the butcher was born.”

Tadhg explained that his father was also “A farmer. He loved his animals, not only his cows and sheep which he treated like pets, but all wild life, his fishing, his dogs, he trained greyhounds and he loved his horse racing, especially on the telly. The place was covered in betting slips.

“But it was New Ross Rugby Club where he spent a lot of his time playing and coaching. That is where the name ‘Suzie’ was coined. He had a sharp eye and intellect.

No words

“There are no words I can say to fully describe him, he was a stoic and positive man, a larger-than-life character. He was unbelievably comfortable in his own skin and brought us up in the school of life, a lovable rogue who would find the back door around things.”

Tadhg explained that his father loved nothing more than “the banter” and “could hold court with the best of them“.

“Wherever I have been people would recount stories and memories of him. He wasn’t PC [politically correct]. There is a huge hole in our family life.”

Mr. Furlong’s son Eoin said: “Since Daddy passed away at 8.20 pm last Tuesday we have received unbelievable support from far and near and globally.

"Professors John Crown and John Ryan did their best (for him) and he would always say ‘That shouldn’t be a problem I am not good at the rugby, but I wrote a poem for him. My father loved Ballyvelig.”

Fr Gerald O’Leary, the parish priest, said: “James was known by numerous names, but we’ll call him James here today. Death is always sad no matter what age but at the relatively young age of 64 is hard, a little bit of us dies too as we know life will never be the same.

Shattering experience

“It’s a heart-rendering and shattering experience. It’s like violence has been done to you as the person you felt you could rest with is gone."

“James was a gift to you as you were to him. Always cherish those wonderful memories. My hope is as the days, weeks, months and years ahead you will be able to laugh more and cry less. James fought the good fight. He danced to the sound of his own tune.”

Tadhg and Eoin, along with close family members, carried their father’s coffin from the church and to his final resting place beside his parents in Horeswood cemetery.

Sarah Slater

