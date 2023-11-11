Jason Corbett's daughter meets police officer who helped her after father's death

The daughter of Jason Corbett, who was killed by his second wife and father-in-law eight years ago, has finally got to meet the police officer who shielded her from seeing the bedroom where her father died.

Molly Martens (40) and her father, Tom Martens (73), have been sentenced to between seven and 30 months for the manslaughter of the Limerick father of two due to the time they already spent in prison was taken into consideration.

The Martens were originally convicted of second-degree murder, but their convictions were quashed following an appeal in 2021.

The pair subsequently agreed a plea deal, accepting the charges of voluntary manslaughter in relation to Mr Corbett's death.

Molly Martens' late husband was found dead in his home in North Carolina in the US in August 2015 - he was aged 39.

The court previously heard Mr Corbett sustained extreme injuries, having been beaten with a brick and a baseball bat. The father and daughter have been taken to separate correctional centres.

The widower’s two children were in the house at the time of their father’s death. They currently live with their legal guardians, Tracey Lynch, Mr Corbett’s sister and her husband David in Limerick.

Statements

His children, Jack now aged 19 and a university student and 17-year-old Sarah, who is in Leaving Cert year, read out statements to the court on how the death of their father and living in the US affected them. Their mother Mags, Mr Corbett’s first wife, died of an asthma attack in 2006.

Prior to leaving for Limerick this weekend, Sarah posted a photo of her meeting with the police officer who carried her from her bedroom the night her father died.

The teenager said: “Finally got to meet and say thank you to this man who shielded me and carried me down the stairs that awful night. Clay Dagenhardt. Thank you to all who helped me, my brother and Dad.”

Finally got to meet and say thank you to this man who shielded me and carried me down the stairs that awful night. Clay Dagenhart. Thank you to all who helped me, my brother and Dad. ❤️💜 #Hero pic.twitter.com/ermby4ZTnB — sarahcorbettlynch (@sarahcorbettly1) November 10, 2023

Deputy Dagenhardt, who was the first officer to attend the scene, told jurors at the 2017 court case that he and a colleague had gone upstairs to find Jack and Sarah Corbett after he had been called to the scene of the crime in the North Carolina home.

The court was told that the police officer told Sarah he needed to take her out of the house and after taking her into the landing she was apprehensive about going down the stairs, so he lifted her into his arms and told her to close her eyes.

There was a trail of blood on the floor from where her father had been led out of the house on a gurney that he did not want her to see.

He said his colleague followed with her brother Jack, who Sarah was looking back towards as she was led down the stairs.

A statement released from Corbett family members following sentencing on Wednesday said: "Jack and Sarah have at last had the chance to communicate unencumbered and without hindrances. While we may not be satisfied with the sentencing, we would like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work exhibited by the Davidson County Sheriff department and the District Attorney's office throughout the past eight years.

“We are deeply grateful for the support we have received from the people of North Carolina and Ireland, and we kindly ask for privacy as our family moves forward, with the comforting knowledge that Jason will forever hold a place in our hearts and memories. Tracey Corbett Lynch and family.”

Mr Corbett and Ms Martens met when she became the children’s nanny after his first wife died.

The Corbett family have continuously fought to seek justice for Mr Corbett since his death more than eight years ago.

By Sarah Slater

