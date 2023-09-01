Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Joint funeral of siblings who died in Clonmel crash to take place

Joint funeral of siblings who died in Clonmel crash to take place
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A joint funeral will be held today to remember two of the victims of the crash in Clonmel.

Grace McSweeney and her brother Luke were killed in the tragic collision on Friday.

Luke McSweeney, who was 24, died in the single car crash along with his sister Grace, who was 18, in Friday night's crash in Clonmel.

18-year-olds Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy were also killed when their car hit a wall on Mountain Road.

Advertisement

They were on their way to celebrate Leaving Cert results when tragedy struck.

The funeral of Nicole Murphy who attended Loreto Clonmel, was held yesterday in Kilcash in Tipperary.

Today Grace and Luke McSweeney will be laid to rest.

The funeral of the sister and brother will get underway at half 11 this morning in St. Peter and Paul's Church in Clonmel, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

Advertisement

 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Liverpool agree £35million deal with Bayern Munich for Ryan Gravenberch

 By Beat News
News 2

VAT on hotels and restaurants returns to 13.5%

 By Beat News
News 3

Man (20s) dies after being hit by bus

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement