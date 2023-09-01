Joint funeral of siblings who died in Clonmel crash to take place

A joint funeral will be held today to remember two of the victims of the crash in Clonmel.

Grace McSweeney and her brother Luke were killed in the tragic collision on Friday.

Luke McSweeney, who was 24, died in the single car crash along with his sister Grace, who was 18, in Friday night's crash in Clonmel.

18-year-olds Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy were also killed when their car hit a wall on Mountain Road.

They were on their way to celebrate Leaving Cert results when tragedy struck.

The funeral of Nicole Murphy who attended Loreto Clonmel, was held yesterday in Kilcash in Tipperary.

Today Grace and Luke McSweeney will be laid to rest.

The funeral of the sister and brother will get underway at half 11 this morning in St. Peter and Paul's Church in Clonmel, followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

