President Higgins pays tribute to RTÉ presenter Bryan Dobson on his retirement

The President has paid tribute to Bryan Dobson as he retired from RTÉ on Friday.

Michael D. Higgins thanked the broadcaster for his significant contribution to Irish journalism for 37 years.

This is what happened when Cian Burns caught up with Bryan Dobson on his final day in the newsroom pic.twitter.com/onhO1JRxX9 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) May 3, 2024

In a statement released on X, Mr Higgins said: "It is a pleasure to wish Bryan Dobson the very best as he embarks on what will be a new chapter in his life.

"Above all, I want to thank him for the contribution he has made to Irish journalism, and public broadcasting in particular.

Mr Higgins said his "journalistic integrity" was evident throughout his 37-year career at RTÉ. He praised Bryan Dobson's "respectful, reassuring and calm demeanour," during interviews as he played a part in some pivotal moments in Irish life.

The President said he would be greatly missed in the future.

Bryan Dobson is due to appear on 'The Late Late Show' this evening to talk about his career.

A message from President Higgins to Bryan Dobson who retires today after 37 years in the newsroom pic.twitter.com/riifls4Zf2 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) May 3, 2024

By Kenneth Fox

