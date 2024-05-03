Play Button
President Higgins pays tribute to RTÉ presenter Bryan Dobson on his retirement

RTE presenter Bryan Dobson arrives for a service at Mansion House in Dublin to celebrate the life of former RTE correspondent Charlie Bird, who died on Monday. Picture date: Thursday March 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story DEATH Bird. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
The President has paid tribute to Bryan Dobson as he retired from RTÉ on Friday.

Michael D. Higgins thanked the broadcaster for his significant contribution to Irish journalism for 37 years.

In a statement released on X, Mr Higgins said: "It is a pleasure to wish Bryan Dobson the very best as he embarks on what will be a new chapter in his life.

"Above all, I want to thank him for the contribution he has made to Irish journalism, and public broadcasting in particular.

Mr Higgins said his "journalistic integrity" was evident throughout his 37-year career at RTÉ.  He praised Bryan Dobson's "respectful, reassuring and calm demeanour," during interviews as he played a part in some pivotal moments in Irish life.

The President said he would be greatly missed in the future.

Bryan Dobson is due to appear on 'The Late Late Show' this evening to talk about his career.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

