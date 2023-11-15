Updated! 23 Irish citizens have made it out of Gaza

A total of 23 Irish citizens have made it out of Gaza today, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

According to the The Irish Independent, the Tánaiste has said said more work is underway on releasing the remaining citizens.

The process of Irish citizens leaving war torn Gaza began earlier today.

The gates at the Rafah Crossing in Egypt opened and the first stage of the evacuation was put in place.

It is currently unknown if Emily Hand has made it out of Gaza.

Micheál Martin is on a visit to the Middle East as up to 30 Irish citizens are on a list to be allowed to leave Gaza today.

