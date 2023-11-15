Play Button
Updated! 23 Irish citizens have made it out of Gaza

Updated! 23 Irish citizens have made it out of Gaza
People enter the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt on November 1, 2023. Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn Palestinian territory on November 1 when the Rafah crossing to Egypt was opened up for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, according to AFP correspondents. (Photo by Mohammed ABED / AFP) (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED/AFP via Getty Images)
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
A total of 23 Irish citizens have made it out of Gaza today, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

According to the The Irish Independent, the Tánaiste has said said more work is underway on releasing the remaining citizens.

The process of Irish citizens leaving war torn Gaza began earlier today.

The gates at the Rafah Crossing in Egypt opened and the first stage of the evacuation was put in place.

It is currently unknown if Emily Hand has made it out of Gaza.

Micheál Martin is on a visit to the Middle East as up to 30 Irish citizens are on a list to be allowed to leave Gaza today.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

