Kilkenny among biggest spenders on flights in 2024

Kilkenny among biggest spenders on flights in 2024
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
More than 210 million Euro was spent on airline tickets in the first two months of the year.

Kilkenny, Mayo and Longford saw the biggest increases in spend on flights.

AIB’s Spend Trend for February 2024 also saw spend in pubs up 27 per cent last month partly due to Ireland’s Six Nation campaign.

The figure for airline spend is up 10% on the same period last year while daily spend was up 11% in the same period.

People from Leitrim Wicklow and Kerry had the lowest increase in spend.

Over all consumer spend was up 4% last month when compared to January.

Spend on health and beauty increased 8% while spend on electronics decreased 6%.

Despite easing inflation the cost of living continues to impact Irish households, with grocery spend up 10% in the month following a steep decline in January down 24%.

The monthly data was compiled from 67 million debit and credit card transactions in store and online during February this year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

