Kilkenny Gardaí warning parents about teenage 'pre-drinks'

Image: Garda Síochána Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Gardaí in Kilkenny say kids as young as 14 and 15 met for 'prinks' before the Kilkenny Fusion Ball this week.

That's despite the teenage disco being an alcohol-free event.

They say groups of teenagers were found drinking at several locations in the city including the Parade and Canal Square.

After the crowds were broken up by Gardaí, empty cans which resembled energy drinks were found.

However, these cans had a strength of 8.5 per cent abv.

A typical cider or beer usually has a strength of 4.3 per cent.

Gardaí are warning parents if their child is attending a similar event, do not let them drink alcohol in houses beforehand.

They also advised not bringing them into town too early to meet others at unsuitable locations.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

