Kilkenny man goes on trial accused of murdering his brother-in-law

A jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of a man accused of murdering his brother-in-law in Kilkenny last year.

Andrew ‘Andy’ Cash, of Highrath, Clara, Co Kilkenny, is accused of the murder of John Cash (40) at Hebron Road, Kilkenny City, on May 3rd, 2022.

Andy Cash (30) is also accused of assault causing harm to Elizabeth Cash, who is John Cash’s wife, and of the production of a knife during the course of a dispute or fight at the same date and location.

The accused spoke only to answer “not guilty” to all three charges when they were read out to him by the registrar.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury of eight men and four women that the trial would take two weeks and will begin on Friday when prosecuting counsel Michael Delaney SC will make his opening speech in the case.

By Paul Neilan

