Kilkenny's Newpark Hotel voted most family-friendly in Ireland

Newpark Hotel Kilkenny has been named as Ireland’s Favourite Family Friendly Hotel.

The South East business clinched gold at the recent Virgin Media Business Gold Medal Awards this week.

It says the Jurassic Newpark experience, a dinosaur adventure park adjacent to the hotel is at the heart of its success at the national awards.

The Newpark also has a new Jurassic Bounce experience which opened last year and offers other experiences including an Adventure Trail, Tree-Top Adventure Playground with Zip Line, Mini wildlife farm, on site go-karting, a nature walk, and Fairy Trail.

Speaking about the big win, General Manager Niall Dunne said, “This is a momentous achievement for our team. It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing families with extraordinary experiences.

"We have been innovating and creating and building and evolving over the past few years and to be recognised by industry experts is an amazing feeling. My co-GM Mark Flynn and I want to give thanks and credit to our Newpark Family, all the people we work with, our local suppliers, and the Flynn Hotel Collection without whom our success would not be possible,” he said.

