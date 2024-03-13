Kilkenny's Robert Grace among Irish artists withdrawing from US arts festival

The Arts Minister, Catherine Martin, is set to attend the South by Southwest music festival in Texas, despite calls for her to boycott the event.

All Irish acts that were due to perform at the festival, including Soda Blonde, Kneecap and Gavin James have pulled out, citing the event's association with the US Military.

The army is one of the main sponsors, and weapons manufacturers are due to have stalls on-site.

Among the artists to withdraw from the event is Kilkenny's Robert Grace.

Posting a statement to social media, the singer said "Very sorry to anyone who had planned to come see me perform!! Hopefully catch you later in the year" in the caption.

"After a lot of though and consideration, I have decided not to attend or perform at SXSW in Texas this week.

"This is a significant loss financially but as other performers have stated before me, this loss is absolutely nothing in comparison to the loss being experienced by the people of Palestine.

"As Gavin James noted earlier 'Music and art should always stand on the side of peace and humanity'."

Kneecap

Kneecap rapper Mo Chara has predicted that Minister for Culture Catherine Martin will be “standing on her own” on the Irish stage at the South by Southwest (SXSW) arts festival in the US.

Kneecap is just one of a number of Irish acts, including Gavin James, Soda Blonde and Mick Flannery, that have withdrawn from the festival citing the event's association with the US military and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

An Enterprise Ireland-led delegation is taking part in SXSW which is running this week in Austin, Texas.

The Minister is set to represent Ireland “at a number of events” in Austin as part of the St Patrick’s Day programme, some of which are part of SXSW.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mo Chara said that their withdrawal “sends a clear message” and he was confident their fans would be supportive of their position.

The decision had been “a no-brainer” once information began to come to light about the involvement of “companies that are supplying weapons for a genocide in Palestine”.

“We just made the decision because it's good to be on the right side of history, you know, as Irish people. And I was very, very proud to see how a lot of bands followed suit. Straight off, it sends a very clear message, that the Irish people will always be in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

Mo Chara said he would not comment on whether people should or should not attend the festival. “We were only making the decision based on us. But I know obviously the Minister was saying that she was going to support Irish acts. I think that she will be standing at the Irish stage on her own.”

When asked if the Minister had spoken with Kneecap, he said “she hasn’t spoken a word to me.”

The financial impact of not attending the festival will be “very expensive”, he acknowledged. “But at the end of the day, this is just a minor sort of hiccup in our careers in comparison to what's actually happening in Gaza, you know, and everybody can play their part.

“But the whole country can play their part, whether it's at rallies or boycotting Israeli goods and anyone who has a platform continuing to use it in any way. Yes, we lost a bit of money, but, you know, it's priceless to do the right thing.”

A statement from the Department of Arts and Culture said the Minister had spoken “to many of the musicians” who had withdrawn from SXSW.

“She outlined that she has the utmost respect for their freedom of expression as artists and reassured them that she will use every opportunity available to her to make clear her revulsion at the devastation that has been unleashed on Gaza.

“This includes the St Patrick’s Day consular reception in Austin tonight where she will outline to attendees the Irish Government’s calls for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and a massive and sustained increase in humanitarian aid, food and medicine to the people of Gaza.”

The statement from the department added that the events aim to promote Ireland’s creative industries and film industry, and are supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs, Screen Ireland, IDA, Tourism Ireland and Music from Ireland.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement: “South by Southwest is a combination of festivals and events that includes film, interactive media, music and conferences on a range of subjects, and takes place in March each year in Austin, Texas.

“In 2023, over 345,000 people from 127 countries attended.

“Ireland House at SXSW – running from 11-15 March – is providing an opportunity for a wide range of Irish companies, agencies and artists to showcase the best of Irish creativity in the fields of science, innovation, technology, culture and the arts.

“The department is aware that a number of artists due to participate in Music From Ireland at SXSW have withdrawn from the event. The department supports artists’ rights to freedom of expression and does not advise artists in relation to choices they make on where to perform.

“In relation to the war in Gaza, Ireland has strongly argued for an upholding of international humanitarian law, a humanitarian ceasefire and sustained humanitarian assistance.”

By Vivienne Clarke with additional reporting by Beat News

