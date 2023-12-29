Leo Varadkar says Dublin is safe compared to other western cities

In a recent statement, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar asserted that Dublin remains a safe city when compared to its counterparts in the western world.

Emphasizing the importance of acknowledging the experiences of crime victims in the Irish capital, Varadkar maintained that such incidents are not the norm for Dublin.

The safety concerns in Dublin have been thrust into the spotlight following a series of attacks and assaults within the city.

The situation intensified on November 23, with rioting erupting in the city center after a stabbing incident on three young children and their care assistant outside a primary school.

Advertisement

Opposition parties have attributed the perceived decline in safety to a reduction in Garda numbers, a claim that the government has adamantly rejected.

Addressing the issue during his end-of-year media briefing, Varadkar countered: "There's no city that's 100% safe."

Garda (Police) vehicle set alight in Dublin riots last night 23/11/23 pic.twitter.com/Lwc19j3JoT — Southland Post (@SouthlandPost) November 28, 2023

Advertisement

Varadkar acknowledged the concerns but urged a broader perspective, stating: "If you look at something like the murder rate, for example, in Ireland or Dublin, compare that to other countries or other major cities, you'll see that Dublin and Ireland are relatively safe relative to other countries and other cities in the western world."

Despite these assurances, Varadkar recognized the multifaceted nature of addressing safety concerns, highlighting ongoing efforts such as increasing Garda numbers and resources, enhancing laws with tougher sentences, appointing more judges, and expanding prison capacity.

He also emphasized the importance of community safety partnerships, underscoring the need for a comprehensive approach beyond just law and order.

Advertisement

Responding to questions about individual accounts of assaults in the capital, Varadkar expressed concern but cautioned against generalizing from isolated incidents.

"While it's really important that we listen to and acknowledge the stories of people who have a very bad experience, we have a responsibility as politicians and journalists not to make the mistake of thinking that bad experiences are the majority or are the norm," he said.

"Most people, thankfully, don’t experience being victims of violent crime in Dublin or anywhere else."

By David Bjelac, Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.