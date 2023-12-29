Young girl injured in Parnell Square stabbing 'out of danger'

A young girl seriously injured in a stabbing incident at Parnell Square in Dublin city last month is said to be "out of trouble".

The five-year-old was injured in an incident outside a school in the north-inner city on November 23rd.

Two further young children and a female care worker were also injured.

A GoFundMe page, now titled Barróg do Chailín Beag, was set up by a friend of the five-year-old's family to assist them in the aftermath of the attack. To date, over €55,000 has been raised.

An update from the girl's mother, posted on Thursday, read: "Hi everyone. Here is the little girl's mum, just to wish everyone a delayed Christmas and a Happy New Year.

"Our angel has been out of the PICU (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) for two weeks now. She is more alert and even smiled.

"We still have a long time still in hospital, but she is out of danger."

The mother ended by thanking everyone for their help and support.

The stabbing sparked riots in Dublin city centre, during which public transport and Garda vehicles were extensively damaged and a number of shops were looted. Over 40 people were arrested in connection with the rioting, approximately 30 of whom have since appeared in court.

A man has also since been charged in connection with the stabbing at Parnell Square.

Last week, Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder of the three children, and with assault causing serious harm to the woman.

He was also further charges with three counts of assault causing harm, and the possession or production of a 36cm kitchen knife.

