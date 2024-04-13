Woman (40s) arrested after seizure of €500k in cash

A woman in her 40's has been arrested after Gardaí seized around €500,000 in Dublin.

A vacuum packing machine and documentation was also recovered, as part of an on-going investigation targeting serious and organised crime in the Capital.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs unit and Organised Crime Bureau were both involved.

The woman detained, can be held for up to seven days.

Following the operation, assistant commissioner Justin Kelly, head of Serious & Organised Crime, said: 'This seizure of approximately half a million euros in cash is a significant blow to an organised criminal group.

"I commend the hard work and dedication of all the Gardaí involved in this operation. Such work demonstrates An Garda Síochána's commitment to disrupting criminal networks and preventing money laundering. "The seizure of substantial quantities of cash is a priority for the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Unit (GNDOCB), as cash often underpins and enables the activities of criminal organisations.'

