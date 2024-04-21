Hero Deliveroo rider who intervened in Dublin attack to run for Fianna Fáil in local elections

A Brazilian delivery driver who was hailed a hero after intervening in a knife attack is to run for Dublin City Council.

Caio Benicio, who won praise for his actions from Senator Mary Fitzpatrick, announced on Sunday that he will be running as a Fianna Fáil candidate for Dublin North Inner City.

Three children and a crèche worker were injured in the attack in Parnell Square East on November 23rd last year.

The incident happened before a riot in the city later that evening.

Speaking at the Fianna Fáil 1916 Commemoration at Arbour Hill on Sunday, Mr Benicio said his priorities will be road safety and immigration.

He said he will “be a voice” for immigrants and those working in the gig economy.

“My motivation is I want to carry on helping people and this is where you have the power to really help people,” he said.

Hundreds of thousands of euros were raised through a GoFundMe appeal for Mr Benicio following the attack.

He added: “People were so kind to me and I think I have to pay them back and this is the way I think I can help most.”

Ms Fitzpatrick said Mr Benicio is making his life in East Wall in Dublin and has a “lived experience” of working in the city.

She said: “He understands the city and has a background of running his own business in Brazil.”

Mr. Benicio, who formerly ran a cafe in Brazil, said politics is “where you have the power to make a difference”.

He said the Fianna Fáil party’s policies match his political views.

Fianna Fáil will also run Isabell Oliveira and Anne Marie Connolly in the constituency.

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

