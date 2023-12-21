Play Button
Dublin school stabbings: Man charged with attempted murder

24/11/2023 Flowers & Balloons close to the scene where a serious stabbing incident took place on Parnell Square East in Dublins city centre. Pic Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos
Ayomide Akinshilo
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of three children in Dublin’s Parnell Square East.

The Mirror reports that 50-year-old Riad Bouchaker appeared in court and was charged with attempted murder.

The man attacked three children and a woman in Dublin on November 23, 2023 and has now appeared in court.

He appeared before Judge Brian Smyth and was described by the Irish Mirror as wearing 'a green coat and black top' and sat in silence as the 'details of arrest, charge and caution were read out.'

He reportedly said “I am a sick person” when he was read one of the charges.

He was arrested by Detective Sergeant Paul Cleary of the Mountjoy Garda Station at 12:51pm and charged it was reported.

The accused is said to have no 'fixed abode' and is currently homeless. He attacked the children and woman wielding a 36cm kitchen knife.

He will be remanded into custody. His next appearance will be before the Cloverhill District Court on December 28, the Irish Independent reports.

