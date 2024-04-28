Ministers to bring forward emergency law to send asylum seekers back to UK

The Minister for Justice will bring proposals to Cabinet next week over the decision of some migrants to travel from the North into the Republic.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has made the request, which would allow the return of inadmissible international protection applicants back to the UK.

It comes after British prime minister Rishi Sunak said claims that his government's Rwanda plan is causing an influx of migrants into Ireland show its deterrent effect is working.

“The deterrent is … already having an impact because people are worried about coming [to the UK],” Mr Sunak said.

The British government plans to send asylum seekers coming to the UK on a one-way flight to the east African nation, with the aim of deterring others from crossing the English Channel on small boats.

There is no amount of illegal migration that is acceptable, says PM @RishiSunak 'People tragically lose their lives as they did this week in the Channel' he adds.#TrevorPhillips https://t.co/fhIHlpTGAF 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/DJ4czHaZzl — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 28, 2024

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said he was “very clear about the importance of protecting the integrity” of Ireland’s migration system.

“Ireland has a rules-based system that must always be applied firmly and fairly.

“In that context, the Taoiseach has asked the Minister for Justice to bring proposals to Cabinet next week to amend existing law regarding the designation of safe ‘third countries’ and allowing the return of inadmissible international protection applicants to the UK.

“This is one of a number of measures we are taking to strengthen our system and ensure that it is strong, effective and agile. Rules and the integrity of our migration system will be to the fore of our actions.”

Ministers earlier this week suggested there had been a rise in the number of migrants crossing the Border between the North and the Republic.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee told an Oireachtas committee the number was now “higher than 80 per cent” crossing from Northern Ireland.

She said that she would be legislating to respond to a High Court decision on returning people to Britain and would meet the UK home secretary, James Cleverly, next week.

“What is clear in the decision that the UK have taken in choosing Brexit, they have actually seen an increase in people seeking asylum in their country. The way that they deal with that, it’s their policy,” she told RTÉ on Saturday.

“My focus as Minister for Justice is making sure that we have an effective immigration structure and system.

“That’s why I’m introducing fast processing. That’s why I’ll have emergency legislation at Cabinet this week to make sure that we can effectively return people to the UK.”

Mr Sunak's comments about the Rwanda plan came after Tánaiste Micheál Martin said the UK’s asylum policy is driving migrants in fear of being deported to Rwanda across the Border into the Republic.

Mr Sunak said others now recognised a “meaningful deterrent” is key to curbing illegal migration and celebrated that “now even top parties in the EU are following our lead”, after EU conservatives backed a policy of forcing people claiming asylum in the EU to settle outside the union.

In an interview with Sky News’ Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips, the British prime minister was challenged over whether the UK is simply exporting the problem.

Mr Sunak said: “My focus is on the United Kingdom and securing our borders.

“But what that comment illustrates is a couple of things.

“One, that illegal migration is a global challenge, which is why you’re seeing multiple countries talk about doing third country partnerships, looking at novel ways to solve this problem, and I believe will follow where the UK has led.

“But what it also shows, I think, is that the deterrent is, according to your comment, already having an impact because people are worried about coming here and that demonstrates exactly what I’m saying.

“If people come to our country illegally, but know that they won’t be able to stay, they’re much less likely to come, and that’s why the Rwanda scheme is so important.”

The debate surrounding the Rwanda scheme may impact the upcoming European elections.

The centre-right European People’s Party manifesto, which Fine Gael is part of, for June’s EU elections proposed a UK-style asylum plan under which “anyone applying for asylum in the EU could also be transferred to a safe third country and undergo the asylum process there”.

Mr Sunak this week acknowledged it could still take 10 to 12 weeks to get flights to Rwanda in the air, in a blow to his earlier target of seeing this take place in the spring of this year.