Lotto syndicate collect €100,000 top prize from €5 scratch card

A Lotto syndicate from Laois has won the €100,000 top prize with a €5 Money Multiplier scratch card.

According to the Independent.ie, the team made the trip to Lotto HQ to collect their in Dublin. prize which they won on a €5 Money Multiplier scratch card.

The winning scratch card was purchased at the Maxol on the Dublin Road in Portarlington. The syndicate admitted that they were quick to get on the phone to the National Lottery Prize claims team to confirm the win.

“I’d say within a half an hour of scratching the ticket, I was on the phone to the claims team to make sure I wasn’t seeing things. It’s just not something that you expect to see at all so you almost convince yourself that it’s not real when it does happen,” said a spokesperson for the syndicate.

“While any time of year is of course lovely for a win, we had only just been chatting about Christmas and shopping the night before winning so it certainly feels like perfect timing.”

