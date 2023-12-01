Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Low temperature and ice warning extended for the weekend

Low temperature and ice warning extended for the weekend
13/12/2022 Snow in the Dublin Mountains today as the cold weather continues. Pic Stephen Collins/ Collins Photos
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The entire country is once again under a status yellow weather warning.

From 5 pm this evening, all counties will be under a low temperature and ice warning.

Met Éireann has also placed the country status yellow fog warning from 5 pm.

The warnings will both run until 12 noon on Sunday.

Advertisement

The forecaster is warning of very low temperatures and slippery and hazardous travelling conditions.

Advertisement

Met Éireann has also warned about animal welfare issues due to the low temperatures.

This weekend's fog warning may bring poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

The Road Safety Authority has released tips for driving over the weekend during the cold spell.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY WINNER!

 By Claire Rowe
Win 2

WIN on Beat the bomb with Wexford Home Preserves!

 By Claire Rowe
News 3

Waterford family in "Ireland's Fittest Family" semi finals

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement