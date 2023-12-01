Low temperature and ice warning extended for the weekend

The entire country is once again under a status yellow weather warning.

From 5 pm this evening, all counties will be under a low temperature and ice warning.

Met Éireann has also placed the country status yellow fog warning from 5 pm.

The warnings will both run until 12 noon on Sunday.

Advertisement

Status Yellow - Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland



Valid: 17:00 Friday 01/12/2023 to 12:00 Sunday 03/12/2023



Possible Impacts:

• Slippery conditions underfoot

• Hazardous travelling conditions

• Animal welfare issues



Warning details➡️https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/FrLpw1C6VW — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 1, 2023

The forecaster is warning of very low temperatures and slippery and hazardous travelling conditions.

Advertisement

Met Éireann has also warned about animal welfare issues due to the low temperatures.

This weekend's fog warning may bring poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions.

The Road Safety Authority has released tips for driving over the weekend during the cold spell.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.