Entire country placed under low temperature and ice warning

The entire country has been placed under a status yellow low temperature and ice warning.

The warning originally covered all counties with the exception of Waterford, Wexford and Dublin, but has since been updated.

The warning kicks in from 5 pm this evening, and concludes at 12 pm on Friday.

Met Éireann is warning of very cold temperatures, which are expected to fall below -3 degrees.

They're also warning that frost and ice may cause hazardous driving conditions.

The Road Safety Authority has advised drivers to ensure caution, and to watch out for vulnerable road users during the cold spell.

