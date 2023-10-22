Lunar Eclipse visible from Ireland next week

On Saturday evening, October 28th the Lunar Eclipse will be visible from Ireland.

The lower edge of the moon will clip the earth's shadow causing a partial Eclipse of the moon, all of which is visible from Ireland with the moon being reasonably high in the East.

For about 80 minutes you should see a small 'bite' being taken out of the Moon's lower edge.

"At maximum eclipse (9:15 pm) about 12% of the Moon's diameter is in the Earth's shadow with all sunlight cut off to that part of the Moon making it look dark.

"A 'dimming effect' should continue onto the rest of the Moon's bright sunlit surface, maybe halfway across the Moon?" said David Moore, CEO of Astronomy Ireland.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are aligned with the Earth in the middle.

When they are aligned exactly, the Moon is entirely within the Earth's shadow. This results in the darkening of the Moon's surface and is called a lunar eclipse.

"Eclipses have had a dramatic effect on human history causing everything from the Middle East Crisis to why we speak English today and not Greek nor Latin!" said Mr Moore

He added: "These days we do not expect any similar major upheavals but a beautiful spectacle of nature that millions can watch for free!"

Astronomy Ireland invites everyone who tries to see the eclipse to take photographs and to write a report of what they see for publication in the next issue of Astronomy Ireland magazine.

