Man (19) killed after collision in Co Donegal

Man (19) killed after collision in Co Donegal
Garda stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
A 19-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed in Co Donegal this morning.

It happened shortly after 3.30 am in Kerrykeel when the car collided with a pole on the roadside.

A passenger who was travelling in the car is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road where the crash occurred is closed, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, particularly those with dash-cam footage.

By Kenneth Fox

