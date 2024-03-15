Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Man (20s) hospitalised after attack by multiple masked men

Man (20s) hospitalised after attack by multiple masked men
An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a number of masked men in Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon (Thurs 14th).

Gardaí say they were alerted to an incident on O’Connell Street Upper shortly before 3:30pm.

A man in his late 20s was assaulted and taken to the Mater Hospital after suffering non life threatening injuries.

He was attacked by three masked men, including one armed with a bolt cutter, according to the Irish Sun after videos were shared online.

Advertisement

Gardaí say the scene has been examined and that no arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Waterford and Tipperary pubs see biggest increase in spending

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Kilkenny among biggest spenders on flights in 2024

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 3

Michael O’Neill focused on Northern Ireland job despite Aberdeen links

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement