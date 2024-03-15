Man (20s) hospitalised after attack by multiple masked men

A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a number of masked men in Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon (Thurs 14th).

Gardaí say they were alerted to an incident on O’Connell Street Upper shortly before 3:30pm.

A man in his late 20s was assaulted and taken to the Mater Hospital after suffering non life threatening injuries.

He was attacked by three masked men, including one armed with a bolt cutter, according to the Irish Sun after videos were shared online.

Gardaí say the scene has been examined and that no arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked to contact Store Street Garda Station.

