News

Man (25) charged with murder of Bobbie McKee

PSNI stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Detectives investigating the death of Bobbie McKee in Kilkeel on Thursday have charged a 25-year-old man with his murder.

The man has also been charged with the attempted murder of Mr McKee’s wife.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Mr McKee, 69, was found dead in a house on Newcastle Road in the Co Down town on Thursday.

His wife, also in her 60s, sustained serious head injuries in the incident and is in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “While our Major Investigation Team detectives are continuing to investigate the murder, a number of further searches are still being conducted.

“I would once again like to reassure the community that whilst the investigation is active and ongoing, we are not seeking any other suspect or suspects at this time.

“I would also like to thank them for their understanding and assistance with our enquiries throughout this very difficult time for the McKee family.”

By PA

